Go green: Manchester Animal Shelter annual 2-day plant sale set for June 12-13

MANCHESTER, NH – Lin Huell wanted to get the word out that this year’s annual Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter plant sale is still on. Despite some changes and downsizing due to the pandemic, she hopes the public will come out and support the fundraiser, which goes a long way to prop up programs and supply provisions at the shelter.

She has taken over the event after two longtime organizers stepped down last year for personal reasons. She admits she’s a little green, so to speak, when it comes to pulling off this kind of event, which is one of a few significant sources of revenue for the animal shelter..

In past years there have been an abundance of donated plants and a strong turnout. This year will be a bit scaled back.

“Between the lack of plant donations, and COVID, I know it might not be the same as previous sales, but our heart and soul is dedicated to raise money for this shelter and the animals in our care,” said Huell, who serves as volunteer coordinator for the shelter.

If you’re a local gardener and have some extra plants you’re willing to lend to the cause, plant donations are still being happily accepted through June 10. In addition to great deals on annuals and perennials, there are raffle items and wooden crafts for sale on-site during the two-day event.