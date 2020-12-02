Give the Gift of Possibility with The Granite YMCA

MANCHESTER, NH – This holiday season, give the gift of the Y! From November 28 until December 24, The Granite YMCA is offering gift card packages good for a variety of programs. YMCA gift cards are a great way to tell friends and family you care about their health and well-being. Purchase a gift card of any amount and save 10%. Just a few examples of some of the programs and packages you can purchase include:

Give the Gift of Gymnastics (various 7-week programs available):

Originally $119, you pay only $107.10

Give the Gift of Water Safety (various 7-week swim lessons available):

Originally $131, you pay only $117.90

Give the Gift of Health (3) 60-minute personal training sessions:



Originally $135, you pay only $121.50

Give the Gift of Membership (3 months of the Y with NO join fee):

Originally $234, you pay only $210.60

Give the Gift of Overnight Camp (any dollar amount can be purchased):

One Week session is originally $1,100, you pay only $990.

The Granite YMCA is made up of five branches located in Manchester, Goffstown, Londonderry, Portsmouth, and Rochester and two overnight camps in Alton and Strafford. Call or stop by the Welcome Center at your local Y to purchase your gifts cards today! To learn more, visit www.graniteymca.org/membership/givegift.

About The Granite YMCA

As one of the state’s longest-standing and most enduring non-profits, The Granite YMCA focuses on youth development, healthy living, social responsibility, and family strengthening. Across the state, its six branches engage 30,000 men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to improve their health and well-being and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. In 2019, The Granite YMCA provided financial assistance and free services valued at over $1.6 million to 26,189 individuals. To learn more, visit www.graniteymca.org.