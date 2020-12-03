Give Thanks, Get Thanks at The Granite YMCA

MANCHESTER NH – As a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living, family strengthening, and social responsibility, The Granite YMCA seeks to ensure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has an opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

Each year, The Granite YMCA provides toys, clothing, and more to hundreds of families across the state. This year, the Y wants to give back to everyone. Help make a difference in the community by donating an unwrapped gift to a child in need (ages 0 – 14). From December 1 – 18, new facility members will have their join fee waived if they bring in a donation.

In 2019, over 26,000 people in the community received financial assistance and/or free services through The Granite YMCA. The benefits of a YMCA membership are extensive and include access and privileges at four branches of The Granite YMCA. Membership benefits include: group exercise classes (in-person and virtual), wellness coaching sessions, early registration and savings on summer camp and programs, chronic disease prevention program offerings at all five branches, and more. Amenities vary at each location. For more information, visit www.graniteymca.org/jointoday.

The Granite YMCA participating locations include:

The YMCA of Downtown Manchester, 30 Mechanic Street, Manchester, NH. For more information, please stop by the Welcome Center or call 603.623.3558.

The YMCA Allard Center of Goffstown, 116 Goffstown Back Road, Goffstown, NH. For more information, please stop by the Welcome Center or call 603.497.4663.

The YMCA of Strafford County, 35 Industrial Way, Rochester, NH. For more information, please stop by the Welcome Center or call 603.332.7334.

The YMCA of the Seacoast, 550 Peverly Hill Road, Portsmouth, NH. For more information, please stop by the Welcome Center or call 603.431.2334.

Income-based membership rates and financial assistance available. Please contact your local branch for details. To find the nearest branch of The Granite YMCA, visit www.graniteymca.org/locations.

About The Granite YMCA

As one of the state’s longest-standing and most enduring non-profits, The Granite YMCA focuses on youth development, healthy living, social responsibility, and family strengthening. Across the state, its six branches engage 30,000 men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to improve their health and well-being and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. In 2019, The Granite YMCA provided financial assistance and free services valued at over $1.6 million to 26,189 individuals. To learn more, visit www.graniteymca.org.