Giuliani in Concord to file lawsuit against Biden for calling him a ‘Russian operative’ in 2020

CONCORD, NH – Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani appeared outside Merrimack County Superior Court Wednesday to announce he’s suing President Biden for calling him a Russian operative during a 2020 televised debate.

Giuliani, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, said there would be “a lot of implications” from his case, and called Biden a “pathological liar” who “gets away with his lies” because of the press.

“His lies cost me a good deal of my law practice. It cost me directly a good deal of my million-person audience on Common Sense [podcast] where I was cut off by YouTube which operates as a co-conspirator. Another conspiracy of Biden’s which was to suppress free speech. It cost me clients in my consulting business … it’s in the millions and millions of dollars.”

Below: Giuliani posted his remarks via his X social media account:

During the press conference, Giuliani claimed that he was falsely branded as “a Russian pawn” and a “facilitator of Russian disinformation” claiming Russian interference has been disproven.

‘Those people believed I was working with Putin. That is one-hundred percent – one-thousand percent – untrue and not only that it was proven untrue by the FBI,” Giuliani said.

“What he did to me is intolerable. He called me a Russian operative. That is a lie, that is false,” Giuliani said, before adding: “That’s what’s called libel, defamation per se,” Giuliani said. “He owes me a lot of money in a lot of states.”

When asked why he was filing the lawsuit in New Hampshire Giuliani deferred to former NH Speaker of the House, attorney Bill O’Brien, who explained the reason Giuliani was announcing the lawsuit in New Hampshire was because the debate aired on television in New Hampshire, and there is a statute allowing him to recover damages in the Granite State.

“We have a rule in New Hampshire called the Single Publication Rule, and what that rule means is that when you can establish that a defamation occurred within the jurisdiction, within New Hampshire, the plaintiff can recover for each instance it occurred elsewhere,” O’Brien said.

Another possible reason: Giuliani also spends a good deal of time in New Hampshire since being linked romantically to Maria Ryan, former CEO of Woodsville’s Cottage Hospital several years ago, and is often spotted out and about in the Manchester/Bedford area.