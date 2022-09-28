Girls’ soccer: Dover dooms Memorial on penalty kicks

MANCHESTER, NH – After a scoreless first half Tuesday night, Dover Green Wave co-captain Zoe Wisniewski buried a pair of penalty kicks in the second half en route to a 3-0 win for Dover.

Manchester Memorial played with more confidence coming off their win over Central last Thursday. The Crusaders’ best chance of the night came at the 3-minute mark of the first half when midfielder Torle Adumene shot over the crossbar off a throw-in. Throughout the game, Memorial held its own at midfield. Jocelyn Eosue stood out here for the Crusaders.

Aside from the penalty kicks, the Green Wave outshot Memorial 11-2 with four corner kicks to none for Memorial. Memorial’s thin bench appeared to take its toll the last 20 minutes.

Positional play favored Dover, though Memorial again showed improvement in not allowing breakaways. Dover was able to convert when Anique Poulin caught Crusader goalie Hannah Jenkins committed to coming out to play the shot, giving Poulin a lot of open net at the 14-minute mark.

The second penalty kick was the result of a flagrant hold by Elma Stitkovac within the box at the 18-minute mark.

Manchester Memorial is passing the ball better but was unable to convert this improvement in the offensive zone.

The Crusaders play at Spaulding Thursday night.