Girls Soccer: Bedford Bulldogs blank Memorial Crusaders, 8-0

BEDFORD, NH – Two games do not a season make, but this appears to be a very good Bedford High School Girls’ soccer team. After shutting out Central 5-0 is their season opener, they were dominant in all aspects of the game on Tuesday night in beating Manchester Memorial 8-0.

Senior midfielder Grace Crowder led the attack for Bedford in achieving a hat trick. Her three goals were complimented by a beautiful assist to co-captain Ariceli Cloutier in the second half, and a disallowed fourth goal on a header due to an offsides.

Memorial looked tentative on several plays in the Bedford end perhaps afraid of getting caught upfield when the play shifted. There are times when the best defense is a good offense, however. There’s little to be gained playing back vs. a team like Bedford and letting them take the game to you. They will and they did.

Memorial goalie Hannah Jenkins had several good stops, her two best coming during the second half. She smothered a point-blank shot at the 20-minute mark, and grabbed a hard free kick from the left hash at the 11-minute mark after making the initial stop.

The game was marred for Bedford by what appeared to be a knee injury to co-captain Cloutier midway through the second half and by a few fans addressing an inappropriate name at the referees.

Memorial takes on Winnacunnet Friday night at home in a Division One contest.