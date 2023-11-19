Girls on the Run 5K: Bakersville students make strides toward ‘Confidence through Accomplishment’

CONCORD, NH – Wrapping up another year of confidence and skill building with their annual 5K, Girls on the Run on Saturday welcomed 40 teams from around the state to Memorial Field, including 25 third and fourth-grade girls from Bakersville Elementary in Manchester.
Wearing red sashes emblazoned with “Bulldogs,” their school mascot, the Bakersville team was easy to spot as they made their way along the course, cheered on by family and school support staff along the way.
The national non-profit organization designs fun and interactive lessons that inspire girls by building their confidence, says Laurie Logue, a special education teacher at Bakersville. The program allows the girls to focus on strengthening their social-emotional and physical skills. Logue is one of four coaches from Bakersville who not only accompanied the girls on Saturday but worked with them during 10 weeks of practice sessions twice weekly in advance of the 5K.
In addition to Logue, the Bakersville coaching team included preschool teacher Lori Zibel; EL teacher Gabby Zaki; and Kate Christie, a paraprofessional. Also supporting the effort were Mason Gilmartin, a behavior specialist, and CityYear Corps members, along with family and other staff who ran alongside the girls as “running buddies.”
According to Girls on the Run website, the annual year-end celebratory 5K provides a tangible sense of accomplishment for all participants, regardless of their abilities.
“Crossing the finish line instills confidence through completion and is a joyful moment program participants always remember!” – Girls on the Run
Students and staff from Bakersville assembled for a group shot to commemorate the Girls on the Run 5K 2023.
Photo Gallery by Stacy Harrison
About this Author
Carol Robidoux
PublisherManchester Ink Link
Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!
