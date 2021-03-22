Girls Inc. holding virtual auction in April

NASHUA, N.H. – Girls Inc. of New Hampshire will host its annual Fuel Her Fire auction virtually on Friday, April 16, 2021. The event will stream live to Facebook and YouTube at 7 p.m. with a pandemic-friendly live auction and entertainment. All proceeds will go toward program scholarships, such as for summer camp and the Young Women’s Leadership Academy, and to fund Girls Inc. of New Hampshire centers in Nahua and Manchester. The virtual auction is free, but guests are encouraged to register at https://fuelherfire.givesmart. com in advance to receive event updates, preview live auction items, bid on online items, and purchase raffle tickets to a deluxe escape for two from the Bedford Village Inn.

“We know these are trying times for many in New Hampshire and across the country, and we appreciate the community tuning in to support our girls and activities,” said Sharron McCarthy, CEO of Girls Inc. of New Hampshire. “The funds raised from the auction will help us ensure our girls have bright futures, providing opportunities for girls across New Hampshire to be strong, smart, and bold – a core tenant of Girls Inc.”

The inaugural virtual auction last year raised $175,000 for Girls Inc. of New Hampshire. Governor Chris Sununu, U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen and Justin Spencer of Chaos & Kindness and Recycled Percussion participated in the event virtually.

The live auction includes several outdoor prizes, including kayaks, a Trek bike with helmet, and a surfboard with private surfing lessons. High ticket-auction items include vacation getaways to Cabo St. Lucas, Key West, Maine, Boston, and more. Guests can also bid on premium items, such as his and hers Tag Heuer watches. In addition to the live event, an online auction is currently open and will close at 6 p.m. on April 16 prior to the live auction. Guests can bid on hundreds of items, ranging from popular gift cards to retailers and restaurants, massages, electronics and more. For more details about the online auction, visit: https://fuelherfire.givesmart. com.

Girls Inc.’s centers are currently open all day for the Smart Café program, which helps working families with remote learning support for their children. The program provides girls with academic support and with empowering programming. Girls Inc. programs address critical areas such as math and science education, pregnancy and drug abuse prevention, media and economic literacy, adolescent health, violence prevention, careers and leadership, and participation in sports.

Girls Inc. of New Hampshire is a nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong (through healthy living), smart (through education), and bold (through independence). It provides thousands of girls with life changing experiences and solutions to the unique challenges girls face. The Girls Inc. experience consists of people, an environmental, and programing that empower girls to succeed. To learn more about Girls Inc. of New Hampshire, visit www.girlsincnewhampshire.org.