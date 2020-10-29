Girls Inc. holding car raffle

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Girls Inc. of New Hampshire has launched a brand-new fundraiser to help the organization raise money while adhering to social distancing guidelines: The Strong, Smart & Bold Car Raffle. Only 1,000 tickets will be available for purchase at $100 each. Three winners will be selected for the raffle. The grand prize winner can choose either a 2021 Chili Red MINI Cooper or $20,000; the second-place winner will receive a 2020 Honda Super Cub motorcycle and the third-place winner will receive the newest Apple Watch (Series 6). Raffle winners will be drawn on November 30, 2020 at MINI of Bedford. Tickets must be purchased by November 30 at 12 p.m. at bit.ly/GINHCARRAFFLE.

“The coronavirus pandemic has presented numerous challenges for our members and their families; the funds we raise with the car raffle will go directly to our efforts to provide extra services,” said Sharron McCarthy, CEO of Girls Inc. of New Hampshire. “This includes opening our centers in Nashua and Manchester all day to assist girls with remote learning through our Smart Café, giving them the direction, care, and materials they need to be successful with remote learning.”

Girls Inc. of New Hampshire is appreciative of the community rallying to support its impactful work. MINI of Bedford and Nault’s Powersports have partnered with Girls Inc. of New Hampshire for this fundraiser; the New Hampshire Union Leader, WZID, New Hampshire Business Review and New Hampshire Magazine are sponsors.

The raffle is open to any eligible person 18 years of age or older residing in any place where not prohibited by state, local or other laws. Winners will be drawn on November 30, 2020 at MINI of Bedford. All ticket purchases to be made online. Once successfully processed, tickets will be sent via email and will identify the purchaser’s ticket number and name. The original ticket will be retained by Girls Inc. and the stub entered into the raffle. Prize winners need not be present to win. Please see complete car raffle Terms & Conditions by clicking here.

Girls Inc. of New Hampshire is a non-profit organization for girls ages five to 18 that inspires all girls to be strong (through healthy living), smart (through education), and bold (through independence). It provides more than 2,000 girls in New Hampshire with life-changing experiences and solutions to the unique challenges girls face. The Girls Inc. experience consists of people, an environment, and programming that empower girls to reach their full potential.

To learn more about Girls Inc. of New Hampshire, visit www.girlsincnewhampshire.org.