Girls Inc. hiring an after-school Program Coordinator

MANCHESTER, NH – Are you passionate about working in a pro-girl environment and have experience with school-age children? Are you energetic, motivated and want to be a positive role model?

Apply to be the Program Coordinator in Manchester! Associate’s degree (preferred) in ECE, bachelor’s degree in education or recreation, or a total of 12 credits in ECE, human growth and development, education or recreation, or experience working with children totaling 2,000 hours.

Clean driving record and valid driver’s license required. Click here for more information about this position or our other job openings.

Position is 35-40 hours per week, Monday through Friday.

Pay: $15 – $16 per hour with $200 sign-on bonus and an additional $100 after 60 days.