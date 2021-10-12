Girls at Work to host ‘Art Made by Women’ artisan fair Oct 15-16

MANCHESTER, NH – Girls at Work will host their first-ever women’s artisan fair beginning on Friday, October 15, 2021. This two-day event will host 13 female artisans from across New Hampshire in Girls at Work’s newly renovated space.

“I’m excited to welcome everyone to our space for our first-ever women’s artisan fair,” said Elaine Hamel, Girls at Work founder. “Girls at Work is an organization that helps young girls use their voice and shows them how they can create amazing objects with power tools. Through this artisan fair, we’re highlighting some of the incredible artists in our community who create beautiful works and stand alongside the Girls at Work mission.”

Artisans include: The Maragravex, Crafting Omma, Green Bees, Amethyst Angels, Suzadorables, Suzanne Connor Quilting, La Mia Mano Jewelry, Mugxury Candles, Trussedfun’d Jewelry, Mimi Raes Bakery, Artist Rosemary Conroy, Jill Schiffman Jewelry and The Terracotta Room. Food will be provided by the New Hampshire Donut Company and the New Hampshire Food Bank.

The Women’s Artisan Fair begins on Friday, October 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, October 16 from 9 a.m. to p.m. at Girls at Work, 200 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH 03101. A $10 donation is suggested for entry and masks are required indoors.

Girls at Work, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to empowering inner-city girls through building to find their voice and build their confidence.

For more information, visit girlswork.org or call 603-345-0392.