Girls at Work founder honored by TD Bank

Elaine Hamel, Founder of Girls at Work.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Girls at Work founder Elaine Hamel was recently recognized by TD Bank as part of the bank’s annual #TDThanksYou campaign.

For over 20 years, Hamel has empowered more than 20,000 girls with her work at Girls at Work, an organization that helps girls aged 8 to 18 learn skills in trades to open up employment opportunities.

Each year, local TD Bank employees recognize people making a difference in the community and nominates them to be honored as part of the TDThanksYou program. Hamel was nominated by local TD Bank branch manager Kendra Belanger.

