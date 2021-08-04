Girls at Work announces artisan fair this fall

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH — Today, Girls at Work announced a call to artists and business sponsors for a two-day artisan fair on October 15-16, 2021.

The first of its kind for the organization, the Artisan Fair will feature female artisans in fashion, home goods, painting, visual arts, and more. Artists will be able to display artwork in Girls at Work’s newly renovated space, hang pieces on walls of brick and barnboard and display artwork on tables throughout the space.

Girls at Work, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to empowering inner-city girls through woodworking and building to find their voice and build their confidence.

For more information and to register as an artist for the upcoming Artisan Fair, visit girlswork.org or call 603-345-0392.

Space is limited.