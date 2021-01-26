Girl Scouts take action to warm those left in the cold

MANCHESTER, NH – The bitter cold weather we’ve been experiencing is tough on us all, but especially for those experiencing homelessness. The Girl Scouts of Manchester troops 10920, 10405, 12263, 10720 and 10417 wanted to spread a little warmth and cheer, so they gathered and placed about 180 scarves, hats, gloves and blankets around Veterans Park in the city the night of Jan. 20. Troop Leader Heather Burpee-Coldwell said this is the sixth year her Girl Scouts have participated in this service project.

