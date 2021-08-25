Girard endorsed by Goffstown GOP State Reps

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, Manchester Mayoral Candidate Rich Girard announced that he received the endorsement of Goffstown State Representatives Jon Burt and Fred Plett and former Goffstown State Representative John Hikel.

All three are Republicans.

“Whenever I speak to people around the state, I typically get asked something like ‘what the heck’s happening in Manchester? It used to be such a nice place!’ Indeed, it was and I’m determined to make it that way again,” said Girard. “What happens in Manchester really does affect what happens in neighboring towns and beyond, as Rep. John Burt said in his endorsement. The more interconnected we become with things like rail trails, the more Manchester’s problems with crime and homeless vagrancy spill into surrounding towns. Would the recent murders at a Bedford Hotel have happened if crime were under control in Manchester? We’ll know better once we know .”

