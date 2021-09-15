Girard endorsed by former west side state representative

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, Manchester Mayoral Candidate Rich Girard earned the endorsement of former state representative Connie Soucy (R-Manchester).

Soucy, a resident of Ward 12 and owner of PAX Realty, represented the Hillsborough 17 house district in Concord from 2006 to 2012.

“I’m supporting Rich Girard for mayor because he’s honest, has integrity and has always worked very hard doing the jobs he’s been appointed or elected to. He doesn’t beat around the bush. He tells it like it is and I like that. His message is clear. He has a lot of faith and that’s big for me. He’s a family man who believes in God and country. I have respect for him and how active he’s been over the years with the city and many different groups. He has my wholehearted support to be Manchester’s next mayor. The city needs what he has to offer,” she said.

“Connie always stood for what she believed in and always did it with a smile. It’s no wonder she always led the ticket in her state rep. races. She demonstrated that one can stand for their beliefs and be respected by both those who agree and disagree with them when one is honest, upfront and willing to share why they believe as they do,” said Girard. “Connie was always clear in her views and convicted in her beliefs. It’s an honor to have someone with that kind of integrity supporting my campaign.”