Girard considering run for mayor

MANCHESTER, NH – Although Manchester’s municipal election season is still months away, discussion of who might run this fall are beginning to emerge, including one possible candidate well known to Manchester City Hall watchers.

Rich Girard has told Manchester Ink Link that he is considering a possible run for mayor, indicating that he will potentially make a decision within the next month.

Girard ran for mayor in 2001, losing to one-time Manchester West Principal Robert Baines, 12,321 to 9,187. Before that, Girard was an Alderman At-Large from 1998 to 2000 and also served as campaign manager and then chief of staff for Manchester Mayor Raymond Wieczorek from 1991 to 1997.

Since his last run for mayor, Girard served as an at-large member on the Manchester Board of School Committee from 2016 to 2019, as well as stints on the Manchester Charter Commission from 2012 to 2013 and the Manchester Revolving Loan Fund Board from 2009 to 2010.

He was also known for his radio talk show, Girard-at-Large, which aired from 2011 to 2017.

Girard says he’s had multiple discussions with people regarding a potential run so far.

“I’m hearing that there’s a general sense that the city is going in a bad direction and people are looking for change,” he said. “I’m honored that so many folks think I have the background and knowledge to bring some positive change for the city.

He also says he’s looking to expand his circle of people that can provide insight during this explatory phase, with anyone holding questions or comments encouraged to e-mail him at rich@girardatlarge.com