Gilroy makes 48 saves but Manchester girls fall to LSK, 6-0

MANCHESTER — Lily Hoegler and Olivia Pollard scored two goals each to lead Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsage past Manchester Unified, 6-0, Tuesday afternoon at the JFK Arena.

Despite the loss, the game featured a spectacular effort from Manchester goalie Chloe Gilroy. The senior finished with 48 saves, including 21 in the second period.

“(Gilroy) is killing it,” said Manchester Head Coach Cassidy Lavigne. “She started (playing hockey) her sophomore year of high school. She’s been tremendous for our team. She’s awesome.”

Playing its first game in two weeks, Manchester (1-3-0) came out sluggish in the first period and had trouble generating any type of offense. As the game progressed, the team gradually found its skating legs and was able to generate some quality scoring chances against LSK goalie Andy Lindquist (14 saves).

LSK broke on top just 25 seconds into the game, with Pollard finding the back of the net off a feed from Mackenzie Ray.

While it kept up steady pressure, LFK found itself frustrated for much of the first period by Gilroy and her defense. The visitors were finally able to break the game open with three goals late in the period. Hoegler, Pollard and Phoebe Ballard scored, in quick succession, to give LSK a 4-0 after one period.

The second period belonged to Gilroy, who began getting cheers from fans of both schools, as she made save after save.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the ice, Lindquist didn’t face nearly the volume of shots as Gilroy, but she found herself tested by the Manchester forwards. Midway through the period, Lindquist made a glove save to deny Jamie Webster, on a crisp wrist shot from the circle.

Later, Nevaeh Marineau made a steal at the blue line, leading to a rush up the middle and to a backhand bid smothered by Lindquist.

LSK was able to build its lead to 6-0, later in the period, on goals by Hoegler and Biff Maher.

Manchester continued to improve its play in the third period, despite not being able to break the shutout. Agressive play by Sophie Roux, Rylee Page and Marineau helped generate several scoring chances.

“We’re a young team. We have some girls that are brand new to hockey,” said Lavigne. “Right now, we’re learning, figuring out what’s working and what isn’t working.”

Manchester will look for its first victory of 2024 on Saturday, travelling to Concord to take on the Crimson Tide. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.