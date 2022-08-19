Gillis bringing $15 an hour proposal and next step in facilities plan to BOSC on Monday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Gillis is bringing forward a pair of long expected proposals to the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) on Monday night.

In the latest step for the district’s long-term facilities plan, Gillis is asking the BOSC to approve a conceptual model on the number of school buildings needed to support the district’s students. That number comes in a “3-4-12 model,” or three high schools, four middle schools and 13 elementary schools.

Monday’s request does not specify which of Manchester’s current schools should be included in the 3-4-12 recommendation, or the criteria that will be used arriving at a list of schools that would be in the 3-4-12 recommendation. It also wouldn’t provide set timelines for community outreach meetings regarding that list, although listening sessions are expected along with budgetary impacts, siting plans and conceptual designs of renovation or rebuilding of schools before a final announcement would be made.

However, Gillis does say that any eventual final list will need to meet the needs of students in all parts of the city. She also noted that while the city’s current set of school buildings have stood the test of time, educational methodology has evolved over the years and buildings that house that education must keep pace.

“We owe it to our students, staff and community to make sure that the future of our school buildings is data-informed, student-centered and aligned with our strategic plan,” Gillis said. “Our school buildings are aging rapidly, so this work is urgent and there is no time to waste. Adopting a conceptual model will allow us to move to the next step in the process, which includes gathering additional community feedback, and developing specific task lists and timelines.”

While final decisions remain in the future, expected questions include the relationship of Manchester School of Technology and Manchester Memorial High School, usage of space and Manchester Central and Manchester West High Schools as well as a possible new urban high school, potential construction at Parkside Middle School and Southside Middle School and whether Wilson Elementary School should be remodeled or its student body transferred into Beech Street Elementary School and McDonough Elementary School.

The proposed model is supported by information gathered through previous studies, including the 2018 Lang-Range Facilities Plan, 2021 Capacity/Utilization Review, 2021 Davis Demographics Study, 2021 and the 2021 Recommendations Concerning Facilities and Programming. It was also informed by community feedback gathered through a series of 4 in person and 2 virtual forums held during October 2021.

“Our ultimate goal is to create spaces that meet the needs of our students,” Gillis said. “This is our opportunity to re-think and re-imagine how we deliver education, from the physical spaces to the programs we provide. It’s an exciting time, and we are eager for the work ahead.”

Gillis will also make a proposal to increase the district’s minimum starting wage to $15 an hour for full-time employees, following a similar move by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

According to district policy, full-time Manchester School District employees are defined as working at least 30 hours per week.

The district’s proposal also includes proportional increases based on employees’ labor classification. The proposed changes would impact workers in three groups: paraprofessionals, food services and 21st Century Program staff. In all, the changes would raise the wages of 372 district employees with a total fiscal impact of $810,357.

Gillis wouldn’t make a direct comparison this proposal and what nearby school districts offer employees, citing the variety of benefits packages and other intangible factors that may attract or dissuade job candidates. However, she believes this move will help attract and keep quality staff that will improve the level of education in the city.

“This is the right thing to do for our staff, our students and our community,” Gillis said. “Raising wages will improve the quality of life for our employees, and will help the district retain and recruit for critical positions that have a direct impact on students.”

“I want to thank Superintendent Gillis for bringing forward this proposal,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “All the employees working for our District play an important role in our student’s education and deserve to make a living wage. This change will help us attract more high-quality staff to support our kids and reward the hardworking employees already serving within our schools.”