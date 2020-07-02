Ghislaine Maxwell, girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, arrested in NH

BRADFORD, NH – Ghislaine Maxwell, 58, the purported madame who allegedly helped billionaire Jeffrey Epstein procure young girls for sex was arrested in Bradford Thursday morning.

Bradford police confirmed Maxwell’s arrest, but deferred comment to the FBI. Kristen Setera, with the FBI Boston Division, said agents arrested her at around 8:30 a.m.and she was taken into custody without incident.

Maxwell was arrested on a federal warrant out of New York and is set to be arraigned in the United States District Court in Concord later Thursday afternoon. The hearing is likely to be conducted via video, according to court personnel.

A press conference set for noon will be livestreamed on Facebook via https://facebook.com/usaosdny/ according to the U.S. Attorney for Southern NY District.

The unsealed indictment against Maxwell accuses her of procuring girls as young a 14 for sex with Epstein. Maxwell allegedly befriended girls, spent time with them, and worked to normalize their sexual abuse, according to the indictments. Maxwell would undress around the girls, talk to them about sex, and even engage in the sexual abuse, the indictment states.

Epstein reportedly killed himself in his jail cell last year after he was arrested on charges of sex trafficking. He was convicted in Florida in 2008 on charges of using an underage girl as a prostitute and served a 13-month sentence.

Epstien and Maxwell had ties to the rich and powerful, with figures like former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and current President Donald Trump all circling Epstein and Maxwell’s orbit.

Maxwell, who was based in London, and other people not yet named in the court documents, brought girls to Epstien’s homes in New York, Florida, and New Mexico, according to the indictments.