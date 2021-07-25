Getting FED in Portland, part 2: Saltwater Grille – you’re definitely paying for the spectacular view

PORTLAND, Maine – So many choices for lunch. Do we eat at one of the famous restaurants, Duck Fat (known for fries), Eventide (known for oysters) or Honey Paw (Asian Tapas) for lunch? While each of these restaurants is great for lunch, reservations are extremely limited and only for parties of four or more. We didn’t feel like waiting 1-2 hours to get in. So if you do plan to eat at one of these trendier spots, you do need to plan ahead.

We decided to go to Saltwater Grille in South Portland. We did have to take the car but plenty of free parking and only about 15 minutes away from downtown. Another option which we found out later on, is to take the water taxi both ways from Commercial Avenue in Portland. We were seated immediately on the patio and the view was spectacular watching the boats come in and out. Another plus was that our server Jackie was fantastic and did not rush us.

We started with the tuna tartare. Not a good start. It was terrible and was loaded with mayonnaise and guacamole on top. Didn’t feel the tuna was fresh. We told Jackie that we didn’t like this and she immediately took it away and took it off our bill. We replaced the tuna with the mussels and it was perfect and a decent portion.

For lunch, we both had the grilled swordfish sandwich with pickled onions, guacamole and one could have either fries or salad. I had the salad and there was no upcharge. The guacamole was delicious and went well with the swordfish. The swordfish was a thin piece of fish but it was enough for lunch.

Prices are extremely expensive for the quality of food presented. The steamers were $28 and the night before they were $16 at a more upscale restaurant. You are definitely paying for the view.

Bon Appétit!