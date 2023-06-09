Get ready for Palace Children’s Summer Series, July 25-Aug. 5

MANCHESTER, NH – The Palace Theatre is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Bank of New Hampshire’s Children’s Summer Series. From July 5 to August 25, families can experience the magic of live theater through a series of beloved professional productions.

Kicking off the season, renowned magician BJ Hickman takes to the Palace stage from July 5th to 7th to dazzle audiences of all ages. Following that, we invite you to be our guest and join us to enjoy the tale of “Beauty and the Beast” from July 11t to 14. The enchantment continues with the beloved story of “Rapunzel” from July 18 to the 21.

From July 25 to 28, fly with us to Neverland to experience the epic tale of “Peter Pan”, followed by the timeless classic “Snow White” from August 1 to 4. Cool off from the summer heat by joining us under the sea for “The Little Mermaid” from August 8 to 11 and see what really happens to snow in summer from August 15 to 18 for “Frozen”. The series concludes with the newly released “Finding Nemo Jr.”, with performances from August 22 to August 25.

The Children’s Summer Series has become a beloved tradition for many families across the state of NH and beyond. This year’s lineup of shows promises to deliver extraordinary experiences filled with laughter, thrills, and magic to creating long-lasting memories for families of all ages.

To purchase tickets, call the Palace Theatre box office at 603-668-5588 or visit palacetheatre.org.