Get ready for Cinco de Mayo with this list of events in the Greater Manchester area

Get ready.

This year Cinco de Mayo, the anniversary of the battle of Puebla in which Mexico defeated the French in 1862, falls on a Friday giving all the perfect excuse to indulge.

Following is a list of festivities taking place in Manchester to fill your bellies and liven your spirits. And if you can’t make it to a celebration, you can always honor Cinco de Mayo at any time by patronizing the many delicious Mexican restaurants throughout Manchester all year long.

Manchester Taco Tour

Kick-off your Cinco de Mayo celebration a day early by joining fellow foodies at the “largest taco tour in world” taking place in Manchester.

WHERE: Downtown Manchester (Elm Street)

WHEN: Thursday, May 4

TIME: 4 – 8 p.m.

MORE INFO: Manchester Taco Tour

XO Bistro

XO Bistro is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with live music, dancing, and performances by Eleganza Dance Company. The evening will also feature Salsa lessons.

WHERE: XO Bistro, 827 Elm St. Manchester

WHEN: Friday, May 5

TIME: 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

MORE INFO: XO Bistro

The Nathan Project

The Nathan Project celebrates Cinco de Mayo with its annual buffet dinner and benefit, featuring Mary Speta, researcher, educator, speaker, and advocate in the movement to end commercial sexual exploitation.

WHERE: Trinity Baptist Church, Nashua

WHEN: Friday, May 5

TIME: 6:30 p.m.



MORE INFO: The Nathan Project Cinco de Mayo celebration

Saint Anselm College

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo at Saint Anselm College with free chips, salsa, and Corona beer. This is a 21-and-over event.

WHERE: Saint Anselm College, Coffee Shop & Pub

WHEN: Friday, May 5

TIME: 6 p.m.



MORE INFO: Saint Anselm College Cinco de Mayo

Margaritas Mexican Restaurants

Margaritas celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Cinco days of Cinco, five days of fun that include contests from free dinner for a year to a trip to Mexico

WHERE: Margaritas (Manchester and multiple locations)

WHEN: Tuesday, May 2- Saturday, May 6

TIME: N/A



MORE INFO: Cinco days of Cinco