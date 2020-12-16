Get out the shovels: Winter storm bears down on Manchester Wednesday night

MANCHESTER, NH – A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for our area starting 10 p.m. Wednesday through about 4 p.m. Thursday, with several inches of fluffy snow expected.

Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Portions of central, northern and southern New Hampshire and southwest Maine.

From 10 p.m. this evening to 4 p.m. EST Thursday.

Travel could be very difficult in snow and blowing snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

You can follow the storm as it moves toward New Hampshire here, along with more details from our Inklink weatherman Rick Gordon, where the forecast will be updated again Wednesday evening.