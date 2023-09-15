Get out: Popular Manchester Police ‘Senior Walks’ returns with fall schedule

MANCHESTER, NH– The Manchester Police Community Affairs Division announces the 2023 Fall Senior Walks. These walks allow seniors to exercise, socialize and experience Manchester with Manchester police officers. Walks are held Monday mornings at 9 a.m. unless otherwise noted. The walks are approx. 2-3 miles and take about one hour to complete.
- September 18, 2023 Rockingham Rec Trail
- Meet at the old CVS, 271 Mammoth Rd. Please do not park against building
- September 25, 2023 Weston Tower
- Meet at the parking lot near the baseball field across from Trinity High School
- October 2, 2023 Manchester River Walk – West
- Meet at the rear of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric St.
- October 11, 2023 Livingston Park
- Meet in parking lot near the playground, Hooksett Rd. @ Redcoat Ln.
- October 16, 2023 Manchester/Goffstown Rail Trail
- Meet at the front of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric St
- October 23, 2023 Rock Rimmon
- Meet behind Northwest Elementary School on Youville St, in the parking lot next to the baseball fields
- October 30, 2023 Livingston Park
- Meet in parking lot near the playground, Hooksett Rd. @ Redcoat Ln
- November 6, 2023 Massabesic Lake Trail
- Meet in the paved parking lot off Londonderry Turnpike Just south of the Massabesic Traffic Circle
- November 13, 2023 Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve
- Directions: Countryside Boulevard is off of Hackett Hill Rd in Manchester. The trailhead is about half a mile up on the left. There is adequate parking in the parking lot or along the street.