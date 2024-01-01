Get involved in 2024

OP I N I O N

Tomorrow will be the inauguration of our new mayor, Jay Ruais, as well as the members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, (BOA), and the Board of School Committee, (BOSC). (For those who would like to attend, the inauguration is free and open to the public. The inauguration ceremonies will start at 11 a.m. and be held at the Palace Theatre,). I am particularly excited about this as for the first time in a long time, we seem to have a balance on the BOA, and they all seem to really want what is best for Manchester and will work with each other to get the job done. But, as my nana used to always say, “Actions speak louder than words,” so I am cautiously optimistic.

The fact is, however, that it will take more than the 15 people who sit on the Board of Mayor and Alderman to fix the issues in Manchester and more than the 15 people who sit on the Board of School Committee to elevate the public schools in our city. It takes citizen involvement.

I sometimes feel that I’m talking to a wall when I talk (or write) about the importance of civic engagement. Let’s face it, not a lot of people get involved and not a lot of people vote – and even fewer are informed voters. People often tell me that it’s always the same people making decisions. Yes, it is, because it’s pretty much the same people who get involved. This year was the first in a long time that I remember so many “newcomers” stepping up to run for office. (And registering to run in our city is so easy to do).

Just think about this. According to the City Clerk’s office, there are 56,021 registered voters in Manchester (of the approximately 94,185 who are eligible to vote). So a little over 59% of eligible voters actually registered. Of the 56,021 registered, 18,419 people voted for mayor according to voting results held by the City Clerk and available online. This means that a little less than 33% of the registered voters bothered to vote in the mayoral election (even worse, this represents about 19.5% of eligible voters in our city). One ward only had 750 people vote for mayor. DECISIONS ARE MADE BY THOSE WHO SHOW UP.

Maybe we take for granted the fact that we can freely vote for our preferred candidate; maybe we look at national politics and figure that the same problems exist on the local level and that “our vote doesn’t count.” Whatever the reason, the fact is that apathy is pretty evident and the voting numbers are low.

Instead of telling people why they should be engaged in our community, I decided to write about why getting involved is important as well as its benefits. I understand that we are all busy and sometimes it seems like it doesn’t matter. Well, it does matter and we need to find the time.

The significance of community involvement cannot be overstated because it strengthens it, and a strong community helps us overcome even the toughest of challenges. There are several ways to become involved in our community, but I want to first focus on the reasons that we should get involved.

Reasons to Get Involved: Addressing Local Challenges – Manchester has challenges that can be effectively addressed through collective action. Whether it’s addressing the addiction issue, combating homelessness, or improving educational opportunities, our involvement allows us to contribute to solutions. By pooling resources and expertise, we can create a powerful force for positive change. And we all want what is best for our city…we want our city to thrive!

Reasons to Get Involved: Enhancing Quality of Life – Active participation in community life contributes to an enhanced quality of life for all of us. The availability of clean and safe parks and recreational facilities is often the direct outcome of community engagement. By getting involved, we play a role in creating a more vibrant and enjoyable community for everyone.

Reasons to Get Involved: Promote Civic Responsibility – Communities thrive when individuals actively participate in civic life. Voting in elections, attending town hall meetings, and staying informed about local issues are all essential components of responsible citizenship. When people take an interest in their community, they contribute to the success of that community.

Reasons to Get Involved: Creating a Sense of Ownership – When individuals invest time and effort in their communities, a sense of ownership naturally emerges. This ownership is not merely about property but extends to the feeling of responsibility for the well-being of the community as a whole. People who are actively engaged in their community are more likely to take pride in their surroundings, leading to a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant living environment for everyone. Manchester is our city, so let’s take some ownership.

Reason to Get Involved: Build Relationships and Connections – Human beings are inherently social creatures, and the need for connection is deeply ingrained in our DNA. Community involvement provides the opportunity for us to build and cultivate relationships. Whether through serving on a board or committee, participating in local events, or joining clubs and organizations, engaging with one’s community helps build and strengthen connections. Aside from the positive social and mental benefits of having IRL (in real life) relationships, building these connections is like having a live LinkedIn.

Reasons to Get Involved: Fostering Personal Growth and Development Community involvement offers personal growth and development. Whether through learning new skills, gaining leadership experience, or encountering diverse perspectives, active participation in community activities can lead to personal growth. Engaging with people from different backgrounds broadens one’s horizons, fostering a greater understanding of the world and promoting a more inclusive mindset.

Reasons to Get Involved: Building Social Capital – The concept of social capital, defined as the networks of relationships among people who live and work in a particular society, enabling that society to function effectively, plays a pivotal role in community dynamics. Actively participating in our community helps build social capital, which can be a valuable resource that can be used for many purposes, including professional networking and collaborative problem-solving within our community.

Reasons to Get Involved: Crisis Resilience – Communities with a strong foundation of active participation are more resilient in times of crisis, (e.g. Boston Strong). Whether facing natural disasters, economic downturns, or public health emergencies, communities with engaged citizens are better equipped to respond effectively.

Several ways to Get Involved: There are many ways to get involved in our city, including writing letters to your alderman, attending a BOA or BOSC meeting, contacting the mayor’s office, participating in community meetings, starting or joining a community or neighborhood watch group, writing an opinion post and have posted on the Ink Link, and one of the lesser known ways to get involved, joining a city board or commission. (There are constantly openings for those who want to get involved. Contact the City Clerk’s office for more info.). And of course, get informed and vote or run for local office.

Conclusion: In conclusion, the benefits of community involvement extend far beyond those who participate. By fostering social connection, promoting civic responsibility, and addressing local challenges, active community engagement contributes to the well-being of the community as a whole.

There are several ways for us to get involved in our community and not just be bystanders…we just need to take action. So what action will you take in 2024? How will you get involved in making Manchester an even better place to work, live, and play?

As always, feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at bchicoinemht@gmail.com.

Happy New Year!