Get hired: Manchester Proud seeks part-time Communications Coordinator

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Proud (MP) is seeking to hire a Communications Coordinator to co-develop, manage, and implement its community communications plan. The Communications Coordinator is a new part-time position, reporting to Manchester Proud’s Volunteer Coordinator and Community Partnerships Coordinator.

The Communications Coordinator will work remotely, but local residency is required. The majority of work-related meetings will be online, however attendance at in-person meetings, including monthly MP Council meetings, is expected.

Position Title: Communications Coordinator

Compensation and Benefits: Hourly $25/hour, part-time, non-benefited

Reimbursements: Reimbursement for authorized business expenses and necessary tools

Hours of Work: Estimated 16 hours per week on average, with considerable flexibility and accommodation of time off

Relationships: Manchester Proud volunteer Coordinator, Community Partnerships Coordinator, and Champion’s Council

Background:

Manchester Proud is a NH nonprofit and city-wide movement to raise Manchester’s public schools to greater “Excellence and Equity”. It is driven by the belief that our public schools are an essential community asset and that great schools are best achieved through community engagement and partnerships. Manchester Proud is governed by its Champion’s Council of community representatives, including Manchester School District (MSD) leaders and teachers. It is managed day-to-day by a Volunteer Coordinator and Community Partnerships Coordinator.

The role of the Champion’s Council is to provide oversight of Manchester Proud’s mission, ensure purpose and alignment of all Manchester Proud activities, and exercise fiduciary responsibilities. The work of Manchester Proud is generally performed by volunteer Work Groups designated by the Champion’s Council. Currently, these include: Fundraising,

Membership and Equity, Communications, School – Community Partnerships Network, and School Celebrations.

Specific Core Functions :

The Communications Coordinator will serve as Manchester Proud’s day-to-day administrator of community communications. Under the direction of the Volunteer Coordinator and Community Partnerships Coordinator, the Communications Coordinator will work collaboratively with the Manchester School District’s and Greater Manchester Chamber’s Directors of Communications to keep our community informed, share successes of MSD, and promote the work of Manchester Proud. In this capacity, the Communications Coordinator shall contribute to the development of a long-range communications strategy and shall be primarily responsible for the execution of various tactical communications functions, as listed below:

Manchester Proud Websites : Serve as webmaster for Manchester Proud’s website and The Compass community portal updating content on a regular basis. Co-develop and implement strategy and communications for promoting The Compass . •

updating content on a regular basis. Co-develop and implement strategy and communications for promoting The . • Email Newsletter: Produce Manchester Proud’s monthly newsletter in collaboration with MSD and Chamber, soliciting content from MSD, writing, editing, graphic layout, and publishing.

Social Media : Managing and updating Manchester Proud’s social media accounts. •

Communications Database : Maintain, build, and support Manchester Proud’s communications database, including contact us, to ensure that is it updated regularly, grows, and is responded to, to serve as an effective tool to connect with the community and donors.

Media Relations Support : Serve as media relations liaison for Manchester Proud in collaboration with MSD and Chamber. Schedule interviews, draft talking points, media statements, press releases, and general relations strategies as needed.

Event Graphics : Collaborate with Manchester Proud’s graphics consultant to develop graphics to support Manchester Proud’s events, such as banners and posters for CelebratED!

Donor Recognitions : Produce communications to recognize and thank Manchester Proud’s donors and supporters.

Promotional Materials : Produce collateral materials (flyers, posters, etc.) to promote Manchester Proud across the community.

What You Bring

Manchester Proud is a purposeful, mission-driven, city-wide movement to make great public schools and build community. As our Communications Coordinator, you must share our belief in the fundamental value of public education in advancing our society, protecting our democracy, and building the economic vitality of our community – for ALL who call Manchester home.

As our Communications Coordinator, you are:

An exceptional listener and collaborator

A clear and thoughtful communicator with strong writing and graphics skills You will be a great fit for this position if you love being a part of a community of learners, enjoy working hard, but with purpose and vision, and bring sincere dedication, humility, and humor to the challenges you encounter along the way.

Qualifications :

Work Experience:

Minimum of three years working in a public school, a community nonprofit, social service agency, or business in a position that requires strong writing skills, graphic layout/design and inter-organizational collaboration.

Required Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Highly committed, self-starter who can thrive in a role without constant supervision.

Ability to effectively manage and achieve multiple goals and projects.

Demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Versatile communicator, with strong writing and graphic skills.

Experience using and maintaining digital tools on both mobile and desktop.

Preferred Characteristics:

Prior experience working with the Manchester School District.

Prior experience working with youth and families in diverse settings. • Prior experience working with families from different races, income levels, gender and sexual identities, ability/disability statuses, language fluencies, and mental health needs.

Bilingual or multilingual with preference given to Spanish, Arabic, Swahili, Vietnamese, Nepali, Bosnian, French, Mai Mai, and Portuguese .

License:

Valid driver’s license and availability of private transportation necessary.

Physical Abilities and Working Conditions:

The following physical abilities and other conditions of employment are representative, but are not intended to be an exhaustive list of abilities and conditions, which may be required for this position. Manchester Proud encourages persons with disabilities, who are interested in employment for this position and need reasonable accommodation of those disabilities, to contact Manchester Proud for further information.

Vision: (Which may be corrected) to read small print; view computer screen for long periods.

Hearing: (Which may be corrected) to answer telephones and tolerate exposure to noisy conditions.

Speech: To be understood in face-to-face communications; to speak with a level of proficiency and volume to be understood over a telephone.

Upper Body Mobility: Use hands and fingers to feel, grasp, and manipulate small objects; manipulate fingers, twist and bend at wrist and elbow; extend arms to reach outward and upward; use hands and arms to lift objects; turn, raise, and lower head.

Strength: To lift, push, pull and/or carry objects which weigh as much as 15 or more pounds.

Environmental Requirements: Encounter frequent work interruptions; work cooperatively with others; work independently; work indoors.

Mental Requirements: Read, write, understand, interpret and apply information at a moderately complex level essential for successful job performance; math skills at a high school proficiency level; judgment and the ability to process information quickly; learn quickly and follow verbal procedures and standards; give verbal instruction; rank tasks in order of importance; copy, compare, compile and coordinate information and records.

Additional Work Conditions & Physical Abilities: Will require travel to multiple sites.

Evaluation: Evaluation of this position shall be by Manchester

Proud’s volunteer Coordinator, Community Partnerships

Coordinator, and Champion’s Council.

Reply To:

Letters of interest and resumes shall be forwarded to aimeek@manchesterproud.org by Feb. 10.