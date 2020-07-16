Get Hired! Manchester Golden Corral job fair July 23, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., all positions

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Lenny Abreu is looking for work-ready employees to staff his Golden Corral, opening mid-August on South Willow Street.

“So far we’ve gotten about 80 applications, and from those, we’ve filled about 20 positions,” Abreu said.

He expects to hire about 100 full- and part-time employees, and is holding a job fair on July 23 from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. on location at the Golden Corral.

Prospective applicants can drop in to fill out an application and be interview-ready. Bring a resume, if you have one available, says Abreu.

“We’ve got it all set up inside, the tables and chairs are in, and we’re finally ready to hire,” Abreu says. Although construction has been on time, the uncertainty of opening due to COVID-19 protocols has slowed things down.

Golden Corral is located at 665 South Willow St. in Manchester.

For more information, contact Abreu at lnproperties.abreu088@gmail.com