Get Hired: Manchester Community Resource Center seeks full-time instructor

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Community Resource Center is looking for a full-time multi-lingual instructor.

MCRC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit community-based development organization with a mission of assisting low-income individuals, new Americans, people with disabilities, individuals with limited English proficiency, families receiving public assistance, and/or individuals facing multiple barriers with achieving their financial and personal goals.

Programs are designed to assist in improving the overall standard of living by providing access to employment, education, life skills training, information, referrals, care coordination and other supportive services including notary, copying, scanning, faxing and access to public computers – equipped with the internet, resume writing software, typing tutorial, on-line career exploration and MS Office.

For over two decades, MCRC has been committed to providing residents of Greater Manchester with effective, equitable, understandable, and respectful quality of service that has been representative of our cross-cultural populations, ethnic traditions, preferred languages, personal obstacles, and other communication needs.

Programs are designed to promote the development of individuals’ work-maturity competencies, emotional growth and social development through the acquisition of appropriate skills, knowledge and attitudes.

Instructor/Program Support – Full Time: Multi-linguistic individual works as a member of a creative team to facilitate day-to-day direct service for the workplace training activities for individuals with cultural and/or language barriers to employment. Assesses program effectiveness and adjust program elements as dictated by new federal regulations, the community demands, and participants’ needs & desires.

Responsibilities:

Receive referrals, conduct orientations and administer appraisal tools; Teach/facilitate the workplace preparation activities; Facilitate Vocational English lessons; Support participants in a work experience program and act as a job coach Monitor participants progress in skills attainment; Provide activities that promote participant self-esteem, confidence and motivation; Provide barrier resolution through support and guidance; Facilitate participants’ engagement with and use of other community resources; Maintain program records and reports;

Minimum Qualifications: Preference will be given to a multi-linguistic candidate that has demonstrated the ability to work effectively with members of the immigrant/refugee population. Candidate should have a combination of education and experience. Must have computer skills and a working knowledge of MS Office. Must possess an understanding of and sensitivity to the needs of the low-income population and have a strong desire to work within our cross-cultural environment.

Full-Time Monday- Friday, no nights and no weekends.

Hourly wage: between $17-19/hour

Health and Dental Insurance provided by Employer

Submit resume and cover letter to renie@mcrcnh.og

Resumes will be accepted until 5 p.m. on October 7, 2020