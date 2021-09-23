Get Hired: Dismas Home of NH is hiring part-time Program Assistants

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

For more information or to apply for this position:

Samantha Malay

Program Coordinator, Dismas Home of New Hampshire

603-782-3004

samantha.malay@dismashomenh.org

Job title

Program Assistant (part-time)

Company

Dismas Home of NH

Location

Manchester, NH 03102

Street address

102 4th Street, Manchester, NH, USA

Salary and Benefits

$15 per hour

Benefits: Paid time off

Additional pay: Signing bonus

Job type

Part-time (3 positions open for 5 to 15-hour shifts; flexible shifts to accommodate individuals)

Job description

Come be a Program Assistant at Dismas Home of NH. As a key part of the Dismas Home of NH team, program assistants focus directly on the needs of residents, previously incarcerated women, transitioning/re-entering back into the community from incarceration who are being treated for substance use disorder and/or mental illness, working across boundaries of care, organization, and role. They will provide support, give time to the resident, and promote their recovery and successful transition/re-entry back to the community.

This is a perfect opportunity for a mature, undergraduate, graduate student, or stay at home mom who may be looking to supplement their income with the following shift:

30 hours of employment (5-15 hour, flexible, shifts/3 possible positions) Sunday and Wednesday nights, 5:00 p.m. Sunday until 8:00 a.m. on Monday, and 5:00 p.m. on Monday until 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Duties are light and program assistants are allowed to sleep during shift in a comfortable, private bedroom. Flexibility regarding availability is desired for this position.

The salary is $15 per hour, with 20 hours of paid vacation and 2 paid sick days (annually).

A sign-on bonus of $500 will be paid in increments of: 30 percent after 3 months of employment, 30 percent after six months of employment, and 40 percent after nine months of employment.

Skills and Abilities:

Ability to complete documentation/shift notes, and tasks related to the guidelines of Dismas Home policies

Ability to assist and support residents with short and long term goals related to recovery, sobriety and personal life goals

Ability to work collaboratively with other Dismas Home team members/staff

Provide leadership and foster community growth among staff and residents

Ability to consistently exercise sound judgement in a crisis situation

Strong communication skills

Strong interpersonal skills

Qualifications:

A minimum of an Associates Degree in Social Work, Psychology, Criminal Justice, Human Services or related counseling field, or Certified Recovery Support Worker (CRSW) preferred. If the minimum qualifications are not met, hiring will be dependent upon skills and experience with working in a supervised residential care.

Current New Hampshire Driver’s License

First Aid for adults as well as AED trained preferred, but will train

Primary Responsibilities:

Promote independent living and successful re-entry, transition back to community

Provide support with daily living tasks helping to facilitate residents living ordinary lives

Provide assistance with mental health and physical concerns – as well as promote healthy behaviors

Help to identify early signs of relapse and support treatment and recovery of residents

Supervise self-administration of medications and complete documentation accurately and timely (will train on supervision of self-administration protocols after hire)

Complete personal property checks/room checks

Assist with enforcing COVID-19 policies

Assist with program supervision and management, reporting to Program Manager

Monitor and document Self-administration of Medication for residents – will provide in-house training on self-administration of medication at DHNH

Assist with volunteer activities and supervision of non-staff on the premises of Dismas Home

Follow personnel policies of Dismas Home

Attend monthly staff meeting

Job Type: Flexible, part-time, hours available as follows:

Night shifts: (Hires must be willing to be available at all hours of the night, if needed, but generally may sleep from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., with two nightly bed checks within the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.)

COVID-19 precautions

Personal protective equipment provided or required

Temperature screenings

Social distancing guidelines in place

Virtual meetings

Sanitizing, disinfecting, or cleaning procedures in place

Dismas Home of NH follows the protocols suggested by the NH CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services, Health Facilities Department. Our licensure is considered to be “long-term” care, and we fall under the current guidelines and restrictions.