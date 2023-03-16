Get good stuff from Studio 550: Spring cleaning sale + ‘Pottery for a Purpose’

MANCHESTER, NH – Studio 550 is hosting its annual spring cleaning sale from March 27-April 1 during open hours to benefit the International Institute of New England, the Clay for Kids Fund, and local makers.

Come find early Mother’s Day Gifts (or really early holiday gifts) and support local organizations and local makers at the same time. Most pottery and stained glass work will be under in the $1-25 range.

There are three elements to the sale:

Studio Member & Staff Spring Cleaning Tables:

There are over 30 studio members here and they all work hard to develop their skills. At a certain point, a maker wants to clear out the old designs, pots with small blemishes and things that are taking up space and not getting any use. This is our annual sale so they can clear out old pieces at a discount! Most work will be priced between $1 and $25. The Stained Glass teacher, Theresa Caulkins, will also have smaller works available for sale.

Pottery for a Purpose Table:

Find a wonderfully eclectic mix of mugs, bowls, and other food-safe items for $20 or less. All proceeds go to The International Institute of New England. This organization creates opportunities for refugees and immigrants to succeed through resettlement, education, career advancement and pathways to citizenship.

Clay for Kids Scholarship Table:

Old abandoned workshop pottery is sold for $1 a piece to fund a scholarship for local youth to attend our after-school classes or creativity camps at a discounted rate. As a special deal to clear out more pots we are providing brown lunch bags. Fill one up to the brim with these abandoned workshop pots for $5! Donations are also welcome for the Scholarship.

The sale is live during normal studio open hours from 12-8 p.m. Studio 550 is closed on Sunday and Wednesday and there will be no access to the sale room those days. The handmade gift shop at the Studio entrance will also be open during normal hours. It has other items like plants, knitted goods, charcuterie boards, jewelry, stickers and prints.

More information can be found on our website at 550arts.com or on the Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/ events/747703360352685

Questions can also be directed to 603.232.5597 or info@550arts.com