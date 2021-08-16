Get a COVID vaccine during NH’s ‘vaccine tour’ and score a free day pass to a state park

Don't call it a bribe; it's vaccine incentive.

The mobile vaccination van. Courtesy Photo

CONCORD, NH – The NH Mobile Vaccine Van will offer free COVID-19 vaccines at state parks through September 30. DHHS has partnered with the New Hampshire Department of Natural & Cultural Resources (DNCR) to make it easy for people to get vaccinated while out and about at New Hampshire state parks.

Anyone who is vaccinated at these locations will receive a complimentary day pass to any New Hampshire State Park or historic site for use any time until 12/31/2022. The day pass does not include meter parking, camping, Cannon Mountain Ski Area, The Flume Gorge or Cannon Mt. Aerial Tramway.

“As New Hampshire prepares for a busy fall tourism season, we continue make vaccination as easily available as possible,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Take in the great outdoors at our pristine state parks, and get the vaccine all while you’re there – a win-win!”

“One of the ways we have continued to make the vaccine as accessible as possible is through our mobile vaccine van,” Patricia Tilley, Director of Public Health Services stated. “Working with DNCR, we wanted to create an opportunity to reach those who may be delaying getting vaccinated. Now is the time.”

“We welcome thousands of New Hampshire residents and visitors to our many state parks each day,” DNCR Commissioner Sarah Stewart said. “We are thrilled to partner with DHHS in order to make the vaccine as easy and accessible as possible.”

The current schedule is as follows:

DatePlaceTime
Wednesday, 8/18Bear Brook State Park8am – 11am
Saturday, 8/21Pawtuckaway State Park4pm – 6pm
Thursday, 8/26Franconia Notch State Park – Echo Lake8am-10:30am
Wednesday, 9/8Hampton Beach State Park – South3pm – 6pm
Thursday, 9/9Hampton Beach State Park – South8am – 10am
Friday, 9/10Wellington State Park8am – 12pm
Tuesday, 9/14Jericho Mountain State Park8am – 6pm
Wednesday, 9/15Hampton Beach State Park – South2:30pm – 6pm
Monday, 9/20Hampton Beach State Park – South1:30pm – 6pm
Tuesday, 9/21Wallis Sands State Park8am – 1pm
Wednesday, 9/22Sunapee State Park8am – 12:30pm
Friday, 9/24Hampton Beach State Park – South10am – 3pm
Saturday, 9/25Sunapee State Park1pm – 6pm
Sunday, 9/26Pawtuckaway State Park8am – 6pm
Monday, 9/27Hampton Beach State Park – South8am – 6pm
Wednesday, 9/29Franconia Notch State Park – The Flume Gorge8am – 6pm
Thursday, 9/30Monadanock HQ State Park8am – 6pm

These locations are in addition to several clinics scheduled throughout the rest of summer. For information on other clinics, follow NH DHHS Facebook page for the weekly posted schedule.