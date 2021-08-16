Get a COVID vaccine during NH’s ‘vaccine tour’ and score a free day pass to a state park

CONCORD, NH – The NH Mobile Vaccine Van will offer free COVID-19 vaccines at state parks through September 30. DHHS has partnered with the New Hampshire Department of Natural & Cultural Resources (DNCR) to make it easy for people to get vaccinated while out and about at New Hampshire state parks.

Anyone who is vaccinated at these locations will receive a complimentary day pass to any New Hampshire State Park or historic site for use any time until 12/31/2022. The day pass does not include meter parking, camping, Cannon Mountain Ski Area, The Flume Gorge or Cannon Mt. Aerial Tramway.

“As New Hampshire prepares for a busy fall tourism season, we continue make vaccination as easily available as possible,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Take in the great outdoors at our pristine state parks, and get the vaccine all while you’re there – a win-win!”

“One of the ways we have continued to make the vaccine as accessible as possible is through our mobile vaccine van,” Patricia Tilley, Director of Public Health Services stated. “Working with DNCR, we wanted to create an opportunity to reach those who may be delaying getting vaccinated. Now is the time.”

“We welcome thousands of New Hampshire residents and visitors to our many state parks each day,” DNCR Commissioner Sarah Stewart said. “We are thrilled to partner with DHHS in order to make the vaccine as easy and accessible as possible.”

The current schedule is as follows:

Date Place Time Wednesday, 8/18 Bear Brook State Park 8am – 11am Saturday, 8/21 Pawtuckaway State Park 4pm – 6pm Thursday, 8/26 Franconia Notch State Park – Echo Lake 8am-10:30am Wednesday, 9/8 Hampton Beach State Park – South 3pm – 6pm Thursday, 9/9 Hampton Beach State Park – South 8am – 10am Friday, 9/10 Wellington State Park 8am – 12pm Tuesday, 9/14 Jericho Mountain State Park 8am – 6pm Wednesday, 9/15 Hampton Beach State Park – South 2:30pm – 6pm Monday, 9/20 Hampton Beach State Park – South 1:30pm – 6pm Tuesday, 9/21 Wallis Sands State Park 8am – 1pm Wednesday, 9/22 Sunapee State Park 8am – 12:30pm Friday, 9/24 Hampton Beach State Park – South 10am – 3pm Saturday, 9/25 Sunapee State Park 1pm – 6pm Sunday, 9/26 Pawtuckaway State Park 8am – 6pm Monday, 9/27 Hampton Beach State Park – South 8am – 6pm Wednesday, 9/29 Franconia Notch State Park – The Flume Gorge 8am – 6pm Thursday, 9/30 Monadanock HQ State Park 8am – 6pm

These locations are in addition to several clinics scheduled throughout the rest of summer. For information on other clinics, follow NH DHHS Facebook page for the weekly posted schedule.