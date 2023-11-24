Gentle Thanksgiving: NH Animal Rights League annual gathering centered around vegan dishes

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

CONCORD, NH – On Nov. 18 the NH Animal Rights League celebrated “Gentle Thanksgiving” with an all-vegan menu, including seitan (tofu) turkey roast catered by The Green Beautiful of Manchester.

This was the organization’s third sold-out catered Gentle Thanksgiving event at the Audubon Center in Concord, NH.

Vegan food donations were collected and sent to St Paul’s Church food pantry in Concord.

Free raffle table items were donated by local businesses.

“We just like to show that there are alternative ways to celebrate Thanksgiving,” said NH Animal Rights League president Linda Dionne.