Gentle Thanksgiving: NH Animal Rights League annual gathering centered around vegan dishes

Friday, November 24, 2023 Press Release Around Town, Community 0
The 3rd Annual NH Animal Rights League Gentle Thanksgiving was a sold-out event this year. Courtesy Photo

CONCORD, NH – On Nov. 18 the NH Animal Rights League celebrated “Gentle Thanksgiving” with an all-vegan menu, including seitan (tofu) turkey roast catered by The Green Beautiful of Manchester.

This was the organization’s third sold-out catered Gentle Thanksgiving event at the Audubon Center in Concord, NH.

Vegan food donations were collected and sent to St Paul’s Church food pantry in Concord.
Free raffle table items were donated by local businesses.
“We just like to show that there are alternative ways to celebrate Thanksgiving,” said NH Animal Rights League president Linda Dionne.
To learn more about the NH Animal Rights League, click here.

