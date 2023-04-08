Genocide & Anti-Semitism event next week

MANCHESTER – “Through cooperation and collaboration, we can address the underlying causes of violence and instability before conflicts can break out or escalate.” This quote U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, captures the insights that the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire, the NH Chapter of the Fulbright Association, and the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice will explore during the April 13th T. William and Patricia Ayers Global Tipping Points program on current U.S. efforts to prevent and respond to atrocities. With hate on the rise around the world, it is vital that the people of the United States understand how their government works to lower the temperature and prevent escalation.

At 6:00 pm on the 13th, the Council is honored to host Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary from the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations at the U.S. Department of State, Colleen Crenwelge, for a moderated conversation on the Global Fragility Act, the conflict areas they are focused on, as well as how this government agency works with its partners to prevent the escalation of conflicts into atrocities. After a few opening remarks, PDAS Crenwelge will speak with Dr. Katrina Lantos Swett and take audience questions to help inform the public on what the government is doing to reduce hate and conflict around the world.

“After a successful community conversation with over 150 participants at our first event in this series, we know this issue is critical to the New Hampshire community,” said Tim Horgan, WACNH executive director. “While the rise in hate and conflict around the world may seem like an issue too big for any one person to have an impact on, we know that small collective steps begin to build momentum and provide the conditions necessary for change. We view these events as the first in many important steps that we can all take from right here in the state.”

Focusing these conversations on positive actions that individuals, communities, and international actors can take, audience members will come away from these discussions better equipped to lead communities and advocate for the change they would like to see in the world. This event will provide the opportunity to challenge perspectives and have a difficult, but respectful, sharing of ideas. The public is welcome to join this free event, either in-person or online. The world continues to move forward, so ignorance is not an option.

More information and registration can be found at: https://wacnh.org/event-5160510

The World Affairs Council of New Hampshire is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that helps the people of the Granite State deepen their understanding of global issues. For a complete look at WACNH’s upcoming programs, please visit www.wacnh.org.