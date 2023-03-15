Gatsas endorses Ruais for mayor

MANCHESTER, NH- Executive Councilor and former Mayor of Manchester Ted Gastas on Tuesday announced his endorsement of Jay Ruais.

Councilor Gatsas, who represents NH District 4 and served as Manchester’s Mayor for four terms, released the following statement:

“A Mayor needs to be someone who can bring the community together, put politics aside, and ensures the agenda for Manchester is always about the taxpayers and residents of the Queen City. Now more than ever, we need a leader at City Hall who is ready to roll up their sleeves and address the toughest issues our city faces. Jay Ruais has the right resume, experience, and passion to turn the Queen City around and bring back a Better Manchester. That is why I support his candidacy for Mayor.”

Ruis announced his candidacy for mayor on Feb. 22. Mayor Joyce Craig has not officially announced whether her intention for the upcoming mayoral election is to seek another term.