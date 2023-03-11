Garage fire on Maple Street goes to second alarm

MANCHESTER, NH – Firefighters were able to contain a garage fire Friday afternoon on Maple Street that went to a second alarm.

At 3:21 p.m. fire companies were dispatched for smoke coming from a garage at 337 Maple St. First companies to arrive at 3:24 p.m. found smoke showing from a six-bay residential garage with a large 1½ story residential home and carriage house.

Companies quickly began a fire attack with extensive forcible entry to the row of garage bays, while the home was searched for occupants and checked for fire extension. Due to the size of the buildings and the nature of highly flammable fire loads, a second alarm was transmitted with the addition of two Manchester engines and a mutual aid truck from Bedford.

Companies extinguished the fire in the garage and were able to protect the main home from the spread of fire. Companies were able to limit the spread of fire in the 1½ story Carriage house which did sustain fire damages.

Manchester fire inspectors stated the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Civilian Injuries: None

Emergency Service Injuries: No reported injuries

Special Circumstances: Garages were filled with fire loads associated with motor vehicle repairs. Flammable fluids, compressed gases, vehicle tires, automobiles, etc. Exposures in very close proximity to the fire building.

Property Loss: $60,000

Property Saved: $310,000