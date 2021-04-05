Game On: The BEST mobile games right now

10 Mobile Games

You Should Download Now

April is here and maybe you want to get out more but play fun games while on the road! These apps will entertain you for hours and provide massive amounts of fun!

I really enjoy doing GAME ON! articles because the truth is…video games are for EVERYONE. You can play video games from anywhere these days—a home console, gaming PC, streamed over the internet, or on your smartphone or tablet. For many, loading up new devices with games is priority No. 1 in order to pass the time during a morning commute, at a doctor’s office, or on the couch. Sometimes, however, a silly little phone game turns into hours of non-stop gameplay. If you’re looking for the most addictive games you can play on your iPhone or Android phone, check out the list below. Good luck trying to get anything else done!

1. League of Legends: Wild Rift



Dive into Wild Rift: the skills-and-strats 5v5 MOBA experience of League of Legends, now built from the ground up for mobile (and coming soon to console). With fresh controls and fast-paced games, players of every level can team up with friends, lock in their champion, and go for the big plays.

2. BRAWL STARS



Fast-paced multiplayer battles from the makers of Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Boom Beach. Battle with friends or solo across a variety of game modes in under three minutes. Unlock and upgrade dozens of powerful Brawlers with punishing super abilities. Collect unique skins to stand out and show off in the arena. Join or start a band to share tactics and fight together.

3. DRAW SOMETHING



Draw My Thing is available for your Apple or Android device! Draw Something lets you draw and guess against your friends (or random people)! And yes, there is a FREE version!

4. EMPIRES AND PUZZLES EPIC MATCH 3

Battle dragons and monsters in this Match-3 RPG game! Embark on the quest NOW! Embark on an MMORPG puzzle adventure in this fantasy match 3 game with PvP- mode! Tactics and skills are what matters now! Smite your enemies and defend your stronghold! Organize and train your team of Heroes to raid other players for glory and loot. Lead the charge in the intense battle adventure of Empires & Puzzles!

5. Plants vs. Zombies 2

6. Subway Surfers

Dash as fast as you can through the subway and dodge the oncoming trains. Help Jake, Tricky and the rest of the crew escape from the inspector and his dog!

7. TOON BLAST

Solve puzzles to help the Toon gang as they travel around magical worlds! Join the wildest adventure of your life and have a BLAST!

8. Words With Friends 2

ONE OF THE WORLD’S MOST POPULAR MULTIPLAYER MOBILE WORD BOARD GAMES is better and smarter than ever before! Unscramble letters, train your brain and indulge in a plethora of word board games and crossword puzzles in Words With Friends 2! Expand your vocabulary and show off your spelling skills as you search for the highest scoring word in this beloved classic free crossword game.

9. DRAGON QUEST TACT

Befriend, train, and lead a team of monsters to victory! Recruit a colorful cast of creatures from the legendary DRAGON QUEST series and experience monstrously strategic combat!

10. POKEMON UNITE (COMING SOON!!)

Ok. I know this isn’t available YET but I wouldn’t be Mr. video gamer if I didn’t get this info out NOW. THIS GAME IS COMING SOON AND WILL TAKE OVER! I can’t wait!!

You may think you know Pokémon…but you’ve never seen a battle like this! Experience exciting 5-on-5 matches in Pokémon UNITE, a new strategic team battle game in development for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices! Here’s your first look at some gameplay footage. Leave a comment below if you’re ready to UNITE!