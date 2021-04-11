Game On: Steam Gaming’s Top 10 Sellers

Yo gamers! This week’s edition of Game On features the TOP 10 global selling games on STEAM. Sink your eyes into this delicious list of the hottest games being played by PC gamers all over the globe. The Steam database updates every Sunday around 17:00 UTC. (That’s Coordinated Universal Time, which is 4 hours ahead of Eastern Time, so 5 p.m. every Sunday night!) Follow the official Steam RSS feed here.

TOP 10 SELLERS ON STEAM IN ORDER

Check out this cool Outriders Review Video!

WHAT IS STEAM?

Steam is a cloud-based gaming library. One of its most popular features is the ability for users to use any computer to play games they buy/download to their Steam accounts. This also allows users to store a large collection of games without using too much computer memory. There is no monthly fee to use Steam on your devices , it is completely free with the features and such. Most games cost a bit of money and their prices are drastically reduced on steam sales!

IS IT SAFE TO BUY FROM STEAM?

Steam Uses HTTPS to Secure Purchases

When you buy a game on Steam through your browser or the Steam client, your purchase is as secure as any other website that uses modern HTTPS encryption. The information that you sent to Steam for your purchase, including your credit card info, is encrypted.

WHAT CAN I PLAY STEAM GAMES ON?

Play your Steam games on your phone, tablet, TV, or other PC. With touch control schemes newly-optimized for hundreds of top titles, you can now access and play games from your PC while on the couch, or on the go. Many Steam games are already optimized for your devices, from your favorite mobile app store!

What games will you be trying out from this list? Perhaps a different game entirely from the vast Steam library as they have thousands upon thousands of titles to choose from!

