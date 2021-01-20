Game On: SMITE! Battleground of the Gods!

Opinion

This week’s Game On article is featuring the smashing 5v5 brawler SMITE! Smite is a free-to-play, cross-platform, third-person, multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game developed and published by Hi-Rez Studios. The cross platforms I referred to are: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. I play on Nintendo Switch! In Smite, players control a god and goddess in a 5 versus 5 battle to the end! Teams take part in combat using abilities and weapons collected throughout the game! There are non-controlled minions to aid your team in battle as well!

What is Smite?

SMITE is more than your average MOBA as it has MANY different game modes! The largest mode (quite literally) is conquest! 10 players are broken up into two teams of five. All 10 players begin at opposite sides of a map at their team’s “fountain.” Before the match all players are given a pre-determined amount of money to buy items in the shop that will aid them in battle!

What do these items do? These items power up your god/goddess’s abilities! The map in conquest is made up of three continuous lanes that run from one side of the map to the other side. These lanes connect to the other team’s home base that’s defended by a phoenix. Each team’s phoenix is equipped with its own pair of defensive towers! Phoenixes and towers deal large chunks of damage to any and all who come too close.

How can I win?

The goal of each game is to destroy the opposing team’s Phoenixes and the Titan, a giant warrior who must be defeated to win the game. The players are accompanied by “minions,” small soldiers with a weak attack. These minions spawn at the Phoenixes every 30 seconds and run along their lane until they meet opposition and attack immediately. Archers will attack not only players and other minions, but also towers, Phoenixes, and the Titan. In fact, their presence is required for players to deal full damage to these objectives. Defensive positions will prioritize enemy minions over players, allowing players to attack a tower without receiving damage; however, towers will fire upon players if there are no minions nearby or the player attacks an enemy player under their tower. If a game is going badly for a certain team, they can decide to surrender after at least 10 minutes, though this requires a majority of the team (4 players to 1) to agree. Which happens quite often!

Where can I find SMITE?

I will link the digital downloads for all systems below! Remember that SMITE is a cross-platform game, so you should find four friends to make a party of legendary gods to take to the battlefield!

Get your FREE copy of SMITE at any of the following links: