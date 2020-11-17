GAME ON: Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Developer: Insomniac Games

Release: November 12, 2020 Rating: Teen

Reviewed on: PlayStation 5 Also on: PlayStation 4

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES

Set in December 2019, a year and a half after the Devil’s Breath incident, Miles Morales is now being mentored by Peter Parker and plans to help keep New York safe while honoring the memory of his late father, Jefferson Davis.

The narrative continues from where ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ and its DLC ‘The City That Never Sleeps’ left off, during which Miles Morales was bitten by a genetically-enhanced spider and gained powers similar to Peter Parker’s. A year after the first game’s conclusion, Morales has trained under Parker and has fully integrated himself into the role of a Spider-Man, though he has yet to gain the experience

What happened to Peter Parker?? He’s alive but is off to Symkaria with his girlfriend, Daily Bugle reporter Mary Jane Watson, as her photographer to cover the ongoing civil war in Symkaria, Miles is left as New York’s sole web-slinger. Miles also has to deal with balancing supporting his mother Rio Morales’ campaign for City Council and defending both his new home in Harlem and the rest of New York City from a gang war between the Roxxon Energy Corporation and a high-tech criminal army called the Underground, led by the Tinkerer. Upon leaving for Europe Parker tells Morales that he has to be like his late father and walk on the path to becoming a hero for the city of New York.

For this being the sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man I would say that this is an AMAZING game! Taking to the skies and web-slinging all over New York City…what could be better! Miles develops into a fantastic hero and I’m sure you all will have the time of your life trying this game out! This sequel DOES delivers some great plot twists and concludes with another eye-opening post-credits sequence that teases an exciting future for this Spider-Man series!

*BONUS*

Music superstar JADEN just dropped a music video for

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales:

“IM READY”

Jaden – “I’m Ready”

(From Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales –

Original Video Game Soundtrack)