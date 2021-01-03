Game On: Manchester Ink Link’s Top 10 games to watch for in 2021!

With the hype of the Playstaion 5 and the Xbox Series X now behind us, let’s focus on what’s ahead. Let’s focus on what we’ll be playing on our shiny new Christmas gifts as well as our last-gen consoles, Switch, and PCs! From classic afterschool games like God of War: Ragnarok and Halo Infinite to third-party cult hits like Far Cry 6 and Hogwarts Legacy, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2021. Take a look into what’s in store with this beautiful PS5 trailer from Horizon Forbidden West, coming this year!

Witness the graphics of 2021 gaming. These graphics are next-gen and that time is NOW.

So we’re now in full-swing 2021 and here at Ink Link we are highlighting 10 of the biggest games expected to be released this year. Continue scrolling for more on the year’s biggest games, see what catches your eye and tell us what you think!

RELEASE DATE: 2021

Game | Platform