GAME ON! Hood: Outlaws and Legends outplay rival gangs for treasure!

In a violent, medieval world, outplay rival gangs in intense PvPvE (Player vs Player vs Everyone) multiplayer heists. Moving in stealth to steal treasures unseen or dominating through loud and brutal combat, only the best will escape with hard-earned riches!

Hood: Outlaws & Legends has two official release dates depending on whether you’re pre-ordered the game or not. There is a difference between playing it over the weekend or having to play it the night of May 10, 2021. Let’s jump in and cover the exact release dates and times for the game across all platforms.

Release dates

We have two separate days of release for Hood: Outlaws & Legends. The first is May 7, but you can only play the game on this day if you’ve pre-ordered it. That is WAY better than the second and last option. The second release date is May 10. This is the game’s official release date, but just know it’s a Monday, so you may not have as much of a chance to play it because of work or other priorities. Weekends are PERFECT for gaming!

Release times

The game’s PC version goes live May 6, 3 PM PT. Console version goes live on May 7, 00:01 PM, in your local time zone. On May 10, the situation will be the same as it is on May 7. The game will be live slightly earlier on PC but won’t be available until 00:01 PM on May 10 for consoles. If you have pre-ordered the Year 1 Edition, the game’s first season will be available from May 7. This means that the first piece of content for the season, the Forest Lords Pack, will be fully playable over the weekend.

Gameplay

In Hood, you and your team of four infiltrate a castle in order to get to the center. Members have unique skills that can be used to your advantage. Where some might prefer long-range attacks, others might tank some damage.

The game is played in the third person over the shoulder which allows you to more accurately guess where you are and if you can be seen. As stealth is such a huge part of the game, having a good vision helps greatly.

In this gameplay overview trailer, you are taken through parts of the game as players fight enemies, steal the key, and extract a chest. It goes through the characters you can play as and mentions their main weapons and skills.

Hood: Outlaws and Legends Characters

RANGER : a long rang character with a very powerful bow. They can also equip an explosive to it to deal more damage.

HUNTER : This class has a crossbow and assassination abilities to kill people instantly from up close. They can temporarily go invisible and smoke bombs are useful to get out of a crowded area.

BRAWLER : is used to fight up close, being able to kill some enemies in a single hit. You can also use their wrath ability to tank more hits and do more damage.

MYSTIC: This character can sense enemies nearby, heal allies and deal AOE damage with their flail.



head over to

