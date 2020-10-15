Game on: Genshin Impact, the next big phenomenon in the gaming world

Hey Manchester Gamers it’s time to Game On!

I know we’ve all been busy and getting ready for the election coming up on November 3, 2020, so let’s take a time out and relax to a game we can all play! Yes, you guessed correctly…this the next big phenomenon in the gaming world and it’s called, ‘Genshin Impact!’ Released just 14 days ago this game has already made $100 million, and guess what? IT’S FREE TO PLAY! ON EVERY CONSOLE!

Ever wanted to play Legend of Zelda but don’t have the money for the game? Or own a Nintendo Console? Here is a game that is being touted as ‘2020’s GAME OF THE YEAR’ and touted as a F2P Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild!

Genshin Impact takes place on the fictional world of Teyvat, which is home to several nations. Each nation is associated with an element and worships a god associated with that element. A pair of twins arrive on Teyvat in the distant past, but are barred from leaving by an unknown god. After trapping one, she seals the other for some time. After the sealed twin, who is referred to as ‘Traveler,’ awakens, they travel across Teyvat with their newfound companion, Paimon, in a search for the other twin.

GAMEPLAY

The game features an open-world map, which the player explores by walking, climbing, swimming and gliding as necessary. Many objects and places of significance are spread throughout the map. Players can control up to four of their characters at any one time. By completing quests to advance the story, the player is able to unlock a total of 24 playable characters. A similarly styled multiplayer mode is available. The game features cross-platform play as well as cross-save options. Each character has two unique combat skills: a normal and a special skill. The normal skill can be used at any time except for the cooldown period immediately after use, while the special skill has an energy cost, requiring the user to amass sufficient elemental energy first

So like I mentioned before, Genshin Impact takes place on the world of Teyvat, which currently has two nations within the game that players can visit: Mondstadt and Liyue. Mondstadt, known as the city of freedom, worships Barbatos, the wind archon and sits on an island in the middle of a lake. Mondstadt’s region occupies the northeastern half of the map, and in the southeastern half of the map lies the nation of Liyue, which worships the geo archon Rex Lapis and is the largest market harbor in Teyvat. Each nation takes inspiration from a real-world region, incorporating regional aesthetics. Mondstadt uses central European influences, while Liyue uses many common Chinese elements, such as the Stone Forest.

So like in normal Mike Lowe Fashion, I want to leave you all with a reveal trailer so you can see how much fun this game is and hopefully it’ll sway your decision to play!