GAME ON: “For the King,” where you can save the Kingdom of Fahrul!

FOR THE KING!

For The King is a turn-based roguelike RPG that can be played solo or cooperatively online and features strategic adventuring, turn-based combat, and persistent choices. Players must survive cunning enemies and creatures, wicked weather and brutal traps in their quest to solve the mysterious death of the king and bring order to the land. I first discovered this game via a German Twitch streamer by the name of Deela! (https://www.twitch.tv/deela) For The King currently has 53K followers on Twitch and I have been enjoying spectating this game a lot! One of my favorite things about this game is the connectivity and teamwork players can have with each other! Let’s jump into the story here!

STORY

The King is dead, murdered by an unknown assailant. Now the once-peaceful kingdom of Fahrul is in peril. With nowhere left to turn and stretched beyond her means, the queen has put out a desperate plea to the citizens of the land to rise up and help stem the tide of impending doom!

Set off with your make-shift party, either single player or online co-op, on an epic quest to find what answers you can. Brave the relentless elements, battle creatures both monstrous and evil, sail across the great seas, and delve deep into the many caves and dungeons that dot the land. In For The King, every turn matters.

Fight and die as a party in brutal and intense turn-based combat using a unique slot system for attacks or special skills and abilities. Find and gather herbs for your trusty pipe to heal your wounds and cure your ailments. Amass ancient artifacts and treasure that will help you on your adventures. Set up a safe camp for the evening or brave the horrors that nightfall brings. Collect Lore and use it to strategically and permanently unlock the mysteries and mechanics of the places you find for use in future adventures. How you decide to save the land is entirely up to you. For the King!

DETAILS

Initial release date : April 19, 2018

Developer : IronOak Games

Publisher : Curve Digital

Platforms PS4! : macOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux &

Genres : Role-playing video game, Indie game, Adventure, Strategy

Where to Buy : https://store.steampowered.com/app/527230/For_The_King/

GAME FEATURES

Turn-based combat system – Choose your attack type, consume items, focus attacks, and use a host of skills and abilities to defeat your foes.

Living world – Persistent lore and locations you encounter make for a unique game experience every time. Play again and again and discover something new every time.

Procedural map – Traverse the many different procedurally-generated realms and discover unique encounters that offer a variety of challenges and rewards (both good and bad!).

Dungeons – Unique dungeons will require new strategies every time you play. Encounter deadly traps, enemies, and legendary treasure in unexpected ways.

Items, equipment, and other gear – Find many different objects and items with

which to equip yourself along the way. Weapons of all kinds, armor from head to toe, and plenty of trinkets and amulets to protect you on your way.

Seven game modes to choose from, with more on the way!

Check out the Official Release Trailer “For the King” on YouTube right now! This game is a great way to get your friends together during quarantine!

BONUS!

Here is a FOR THE KING BEGINNER’S GUIDE link to a Youtuber by the name of Cross Current ! (3) For The King: Beginner’s Guide! – YouTube

