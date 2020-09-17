Game On: Fall Guys Ulitmate Knockout

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Developer: Mediatonic

Release: August 4, 2020

Hope we are all having a safe week, staying masked-up and protecting our loved ones and fellow community members! I also really, REALLY hope you all enjoyed “ GAME ON: 9 MUST PLAY GAMES THIS WEEK ! ” I put some time to the side and tried my hand at all but one. Apparently my cell phone doesn’t meet the qualifications for NBA 2k21 Mobile! Lesson learned! No worries on my end though, because ever since I’ve been keeping an eye out on this new hype in the gaming world. This week at Ink Link we have a CONSOLE/PC game that has been making waves! I DEFINITELY will need more practice, it’s an ultimate-Battler called FALL GUYS and EVERYONE I do and don’t follow on Twitch/YouTube has been streaming this game! Come see what the hype is all about with the help of the official YouTube trailer!

Fall Guys is a massively multiplayer party game with up to 60 players online in a free-for-all battle with round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains! Players, represented as jellybean figures, (which you can later customize) move around a 3-D playing field with additional moves such as jumping, grabbing, or diving to assist gameplay. The goal here is to qualify for subsequent rounds by successfully completing each of the randomly selected mini-games. Certain mini-games involve running toward a finish line at the end of the map, while others add elements of teamwork.

On every mini-game, obstacles appear around the map for added complexity. Players who are too slow or who fail to meet requirements for said mini-games are eliminated. On the final round, the remaining players compete in a final match with a randomized mini-game DESIGNED for a smaller player size. The winner of the match is the last player standing. VICTORY!

The concept of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout began in January 2018. One member, lead designer Joe Walsh, made a throwaway comment that it reminded him of game shows such as Takeshi’s Castle and Total Wipeout. He drew from that inspiration to create what would become Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout!

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout is available for $19.99 and the COLLECTOR’S EDITION is available for $29.99. ONLY ON PLAYSTATION 4 AND PC. Here are TWO ways to buy from your couch. Or from your comfy arm chair! Click HERE for PlayStation 4 Digital Purchase and/or Click HEREfor PC/STEAM purchase!

GAME ON MANCHESTER!