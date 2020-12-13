GAME ON: Cyberpunk 2077, The RPG of The Future…Literally!

Publisher & Developer : CD Projekt

Release: Decmeber 10, 2020 Rating: Mature

Platforms: Google Stadia, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a 2020 action role-playing game developed and published by CD Projekt.

The story takes place in 2077 at Night City, an open world set in the Cyberpunk universe

Night City is an American megacity in the Free State of North California, controlled by corporations and un assailed by the laws of both country and state. It sees conflict from rampant gang wars and its ruling entities contending for dominance. Because of the constant threat of physical harm, all citizens are allowed to openly carry firearms in public. Cyberpunk 2077 drew its influences from the 1982 film Blade Runner, manga and anime series Ghost in the Shell, and video games System Shock and Deus Ex.

STORY

The player character V, is contracted along with Jackie Welles to steal an important device from the Arasaka Corporation known as the chip of immortality by fixer Dexter Deshawn. The duo infiltrate the megacorp and steal the device, but the plan goes awry, and Jackie dies as they escape. V is then betrayed by Dexter, and left for dead in a landfill, but the chip interfaces with him, causing him to survive, but become haunted by the digital-ghost of iconic Rockerboy, Johnny Silverhand.

Johnny Silverhand is probably one of the most important characters in Cyberpunk 2077. He serves as the guide for the protagonist in the game. Armed with a cybernetic arm, Johnny Silverhand is played by Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077. The character holds a deep grudge against the megacorporations which run Night City.

WHO IS JOHNNY SILVERHAND?

Johnny Silverhand was first revealed in the Cyberpunk 2077 E3 cinematic trailer in 2019. The famous song “Chippin in” is heard playing in the background when he rescues the protagonist from the dump yard where he’s left for dead.

Originally born as Robert John Linder, Johnny turned out to be one of the most influential rockstars of America in 2008.

Although he was ex-military, he was the frontman of the band Samurai while being one of the most prominent figures to raise a voice against the mega corporations and the corrupted US government.

The wait is almost over! If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings. For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time. pic.twitter.com/W0QLIFAhH1 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020

When you can start playing Cyberpunk 2077

PC and Stadia, Cyberpunk 2077 unlocks on Dec. 10 at 12 a.m. GMT — which is Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST for players in the U.S. And in CD Projekt’s home city of Warsaw, the game unlocks on Dec. 10 at 1 a.m. CST.

For players on console, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077 unlock at 12 a.m. local time on Dec. 10. Pre-loads for the Xbox One version went live Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. CET, and pre-loads for the PlayStation 4 version will go live “2 days prior to the release date on PlayStation.” The PS4 and Xbox One versions will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, respectively, through backward compatibility.

