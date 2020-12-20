GAME ON: Check out cloud-based Google Stadia and play games for FREE!

Publisher & Developer: Google, UBISOFT
Release: November 19, 2019
Platforms: Laptops, Desktops, Phones & Tablets
Google Stadia
What is Google Stadia?
Good question! I wondered the same thing for the past three or so weeks. I have been seeing commercials and advertisements for this ALL OVER. It seemed like the next-gen type of console, so after weeks of constantly being marketed to, I decided to do some research and find out, “What is Google Stadia?”
Google Stadia is a cloud gaming service developed and operated by Google. Most games are free but like most cloud-based services these days there is a paid option for more access to the app. “Stadia PRO” to be exact. I have attached a link so make sure to check it out and be fully informed!
OK, back to the awesomeness that is Google Stadia! You can access it from the laptop and smartphones that you already own! Play instantly with one click! I play on my laptop that I write these articles from! You choose the screens where your games live. Like I previously said, play on compatible laptops, desktops, phones, and tablets. It’s up to you. And to play on TVs too!
One cool thing is that You don’t need special hardware or an invitation to play, just the screens and controllers you already have. You can purchase a variety of great games on the Stadia store and play them through Wi-Fi and wired internet connections! This may be the best GAME ON article to date! Free gaming platform right before the holidays is a real lifesaver! I downloaded Stadia myself three days ago and have been jamming out on Immortals Fenyx Rising! It is a lot of fun!
STADIA PRO
For those looking get serious with it, Stadia PRO is available for $9.99 a month! Get exclusive STADIA discounts and receive $10 your first STADIA game purchase! I haven’t made the move towards STADIA yet because I am currently 10 videos games deep into other systems! I like the idea so one day in 2021 I will do a revisit to Google Stadia and purchase some games with my STADIA pro account! If i am smart about it actually, I should get some of this Google Stadia action on my Twitch stream ( www.Twitch.tv/MikeLoweTV) that would actually make for some good content!
Below I have posted the Official Google Stadia trailer on YouTube! Enjoy and i hope you all have a great final week before the holiday vacation, GAME ON!
INK LINK RUNDOWN:
COST
The service costs $10 per month, and gives players the ability to play Stadia titles in 4K resolution, with 5.1 surround sound. It will also confer discounts on certain games, as well as the occasional free title.
RELEASE DATE
The short version: Google Stadia will launch on November 19th, in 14 different territories including the US, UK and Canada, with at least 22 games at launch, for an initial price of $130 for a hardware starter kit with three months of premium service, and $10 a month afterwards
GOOGLE STADIA’S SPECS
Custom 2.7GHz hyper-threaded x86 CPU with AVX2 SIMD and 9.5MB L2+L3 cache.
Custom AMD GPU with HBM2 memory and 56 compute units, capable of 10.7 teraflops.
16GB of RAM with up to 484GB/s of performance.
SSD cloud storage.