GAME ON: Check out cloud-based Google Stadia and play games for FREE!

Google Stadia is a cloud gaming service developed and operated by Google. Most games are free but like most cloud-based services these days there is a paid option for more access to the app. “Stadia PRO” to be exact. I have attached a link so make sure to check it out and be fully informed!

OK, back to the awesomeness that is Google Stadia! You can access it from the laptop and smartphones that you already own! Play instantly with one click! I play on my laptop that I write these articles from! You choose the screens where your games live. Like I previously said, play on compatible laptops, desktops, phones, and tablets. It’s up to you. And to play on TVs too!

One cool thing is that You don’t need special hardware or an invitation to play, just the screens and controllers you already have. You can purchase a variety of great games on the Stadia store and play them through Wi-Fi and wired internet connections! This may be the best GAME ON article to date! Free gaming platform right before the holidays is a real lifesaver! I downloaded Stadia myself three days ago and have been jamming out on Immortals Fenyx Rising! It is a lot of fun!