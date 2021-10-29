Gallery of downtown Trick-or-Treaters: Superheroes, dinosaurs and a ‘just a couple of gnomes’

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s never too early to collect on some free Halloween candy, which is exactly what drew hundreds of kids to the downtown on Friday to fill their tote bags and show off their costumes two days early.

The annual Trick-or-Treat at City Hall benefitted from some cooperation from the weather – it was a lovely autumn afternoon for haunting the participating businesses, which handed out wrapped candy, lollipops, and even comic books outside the Bookery, courtesy of Double Midnight Comics, as well as free ice cream scoops at Ben & Jerry’s.

Manchester Police Officer Anna Martin was only an hour into the two-hour event when she assessed her dwindling candy cache. “Maybe I should go to Market Basket for more. I thought I had plenty,” Martin said, eyeballing a large crowd of costumed kids heading her way from the other end of Elm Street.

Just then a little gnome and an astronaut hit her up for some fun-sized Snickers. When someone noted what a cute little gnome Jensen Delacruz made, Martin pointed out that they were kindred spirits. “We’re just a couple of gnomes,” she said, with a laugh, a reference to her own small-but-mighty stature.

Jensen’s brother Jayden, 7, was dressed as a NASA astronaut and, when asked where his next space mission would take him, arched his back and looked up into the sky. “Mars!,” he shouted.