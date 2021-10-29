Gallery of downtown Trick-or-Treaters: Superheroes, dinosaurs and a ‘just a couple of gnomes’

Friday, October 29, 2021Carol RobidouxNews0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Manchester Police Officer Anna Martin bonding with Jensen Delacruz over a fun-size candy bar. “We’re just a couple of gnomes,” said Martin with a laugh – and while she may be pint-sized in stature, her big personality and Irish brogue are hugely popular with the downtown business owners she gets to know while patrolling on her bicycle beat.” Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s never too early to collect on some free Halloween candy, which is exactly what drew hundreds of kids to the downtown on Friday to fill their tote bags and show off their costumes two days early.

The annual Trick-or-Treat at City Hall benefitted from some cooperation from the weather – it was a lovely autumn afternoon for haunting the participating businesses, which handed out wrapped candy, lollipops, and even comic books outside the Bookery, courtesy of Double Midnight Comics, as well as free ice cream scoops at Ben & Jerry’s.

Manchester Police Officer Anna Martin was only an hour into the two-hour event when she assessed her dwindling candy cache. “Maybe I should go to Market Basket for more. I thought I had plenty,” Martin said, eyeballing a large crowd of costumed kids heading her way from the other end of Elm Street.

Just then a little gnome and an astronaut hit her up for some fun-sized Snickers. When someone noted what a cute little gnome Jensen Delacruz made, Martin pointed out that they were kindred spirits. “We’re just a couple of gnomes,” she said, with a laugh, a reference to her own small-but-mighty stature.

Jensen’s brother Jayden, 7, was dressed as a NASA astronaut and, when asked where his next space mission would take him, arched his back and looked up into the sky. “Mars!,” he shouted.

Mayor Joyce Craig was popular with the kids on Friday as she handed out treats at City Hall Plaza and directing kids to the Bookmobile where there were free books for everyone. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Kyleigh Rein, 5, removed her Dios de los Muertos mask to chat with Mayor Joyce Craig. Photo/Carol Robidoux
And no, that’s NOT Mayor Craig in the signature kelly-green coat but rather Mariana Beer dressed as a campaigning mayor with a “Vote for Beer” button, handing out candy in front of Bookery MHT. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Lee Gentile, right, owner of Ben & Jerry’s encountered an actual robot that was not stopping by for free Halloween ice cream, but just trying to navigate the sidewalk. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Landon Khan, 5, looked authentic dressed as a firefighter, complete with an air supply pack, which his dad helped to adjust for him (below) as he made his way to City Hall, accompanied by Declan and Kerrigan, a pair of Yorkies his family was dog-sitting for the day.

There were also bunches of kids who were coming from the YWCA afterschool program, in line formation, as they made their way up and down Elm Street to gather up some goodies. Photo/Carol Robidoux
It was a mini-Toy Story reunion, as a little Buzz Lightyear got to hang out with a giant Rex at City Hall Plaza. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Elijah Barber, 5, rocking his “Miles Morales” version of Spiderman costume and his mama, Gabrielle Baker, who looked smashing in a Harry Potter-themed witchy ensemble. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Judi Window, of Diz’s Cafe, with her granddaughter, who was manning the lollipops. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Alli and Bill Seney with their adorable little ghouls, River, left, and Alton. Photo/Carol Robidoux
The Calderon family, including Emiliana, 3, Josan, 5, and “Skeletwins” Ezekiel and Eliso, age 1, in the wagon, out with mom and dad. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Skeletwins Ezekiel and Eliso Calderon were taking in all the sights and sounds of Halloween on Elm Street. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Briana Caprarello, left, as a candy-loving deer, and Elizabeth Colby, a generous candy witch, of Granite State Candy Shoppe. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Chris Proulx of Double Midnight Comics giving away comic books to comic-hungry boys and girls at The Bookery. Photo/Carol Robidoux
A dinosaur book for a tiny dinosaur at City Hall, courtesy of the Bookmobile. Photo/Carol Robidoux

Speaking of dinosaurs, there was a friendly dinosaur handing out goodies outside Wild Orchid Bakery, which has taken over where La La’s Hungarian Bakery for years was an anchor on Elm Street. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Snow White nabs some candy and runs, as her personal paparazzi captures the moment. Photo/Carol Robidoux