Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Four seniors from the Manchester Memorial High School varsity girls basketball team were celebrated by coaches, players, parents and fans before Tuesday night’s game against Concord.

Emma Rossi, Kayleigh Brunette, Fatma Fatah and Skylar Rollins each played an integral role in the team’s success over the last four years, said Crusaders’ head coach Greg Cotreau.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

See a photo you like? Find these pictures and more for viewing or purchase.