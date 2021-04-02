Funeral reimbursement available for COVID-19 deaths in NH

MANCHESTER, NH – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized $2 billion to provide financial assistance to families who paid for funeral costs specifically related to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). The reimbursement applies to funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. Claims are capped at $9,000.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium will provide its New Hampshire and Vermont families updated information and guidance for the reimbursement of funeral expenses. For example, Phaneuf will provide its families with itemized funeral costs and assist with acquiring a death certificate. Phaneuf created a web page with up-to-date information about the funeral reimbursement process here.

“Phaneuf has assisted more than 275 families of people who died from COVID-19,” said Buddy Phaneuf, President of Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. “Our care for families doesn’t end with a funeral service. We want to help them in any way we can, including guiding them through this funeral reimbursement process.”

FEMA has provided additional information about the funeral reimbursement plan:

Who is Eligible?

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia as of January 1, 2020.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified foreign-born U.S. resident who is not a U.S. citizen who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified non-resident.

How to Apply

In April 2021, FEMA will begin accepting applications. FEMA will release a toll-free number for an applicant to call and begin the reimbursement process.

Information FEMA will ask for in the call:

Household income (there is no income requirement to apply)

Social security number for both the applicant and deceased

Information about funeral expenses you paid for

Bank routing info for direct deposit reimbursement

Following the call, FEMA will send a Request for Information letter, which includes access to a secure website log in for applicants to complete the process. Applicants will upload funeral-related expenses files (in PDF or JPG file formats) to the secure website site.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium has been serving the public since 1906 and is one of the oldest continually-owned family funeral homes in New Hampshire. Phaneuf is the largest provider of funeral services in NH, and operates five full-service funeral homes, three crematories, two nondenominational chapels and a cremation society.